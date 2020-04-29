Wednesday, April 29, 2020

242NewsBahamas: COVID-19 Update: Another Month of Lockdown

Dear Friends,
Here in The Bahamas, we are facing another month of the current COVID-19 lockdown. We would like to provide an update of everything that was announced during yesterday's livestream and ask that you wear a mask in public, give others space and adher to all lockdown rules.

All government and public health updates are posted for free. If you would like to advertise your business to our 20,000 readers, please message or email us, we have reduced our fees drastically (see below). 

We can get through this together, please stay safe and keep your distance.


242NewsBahamas
House of Assembly Communication: COVID-19 Response
The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Monday, 27 April 2020

Mr. Speaker:
The House meets today to approve a Resolution extending emergency powers in The Bahamas because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

I also wish to provide the House and the Bahamian people with an update on a range of matters in my Government's ongoing, full and comprehensive response to the pandemic.

I wish at the outset to offer the condolences of the country and my personal condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this deadly virus.
The Bahamas Government has created a website for everything you need to know about COVID-19, with loads of information and resources for dealing with the virus in the country.

242newsbahamas | Brought to you by:, Barefoot Marketing, P.O.Box F41779, Freeport, GB, Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , ,