242NewsBahamas: COVID-19 Update: Another Month of Lockdown

|
House of Assembly Communication: COVID-19 Response
The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Monday, 27 April 2020
Mr. Speaker:
The House meets today to approve a Resolution extending emergency powers in The Bahamas because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
I
also wish to provide the House and the Bahamian people with an update
on a range of matters in my Government's ongoing, full and comprehensive
response to the pandemic.
I
wish at the outset to offer the condolences of the country and my
personal condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this deadly
virus.