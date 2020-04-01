Wednesday, April 1, 2020
17,000: Help Us . . . And That Doesn’T Include Nib Claims From Hotel Workers
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE National Insurance Board has received around 17,000 applications for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic, Public Service and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said yesterday.
Noting officials are working hard to expedite the claims, Mr Rolle said the applications submitted to NIB do not include those of hotel workers.
This, he said, is because NIB officials are engaged in discussions with hotel personnel to assist with faster payments for affected workers.
#He said: “As of (Monday), approximately 17,000 applications have come before the NIB board to be processed. That excludes the major hotels because we are negotiating with them separately.
