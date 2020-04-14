Monday, April 20, 2020
14 Stunning Photos Show What Disney Princesses Would Look Like If They Were African American
By Giedrė Vaičiulaitytė
It would be hard to find a little girl who's never wanted to be a Disney princess. Or any princess for that matter. Unfortunately, our media is not very inclusive and the majority of iconic princesses in children's movies and books fit a very stiff mold that not all children can relate to. But as our society is becoming more progressive, so is the media and art. Hairstylist LaChanda Gatson decided to redefine the image of a traditional princess in a stunning photoshoot that showcases elegant, colorful and brave African American princesses. Read more >>