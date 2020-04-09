Thursday, April 9, 2020
100,000 Students in The Bahamas served with virtual Education; Minister’s remarks
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#Nassau, The Bahamas – House of Assembly – April 6, 2020
MR. SPEAKER:
Today, I update this Honourable House and the nation of the progress by the Ministry of Education is delivering ‘live’ instructions, making educational resources available, and assisting parents, teachers, administrators and all stakeholders in the execution of the online educational system that is now full steam in the Bahamas.
This virtual platform serves approximately 50,000+ public school students, 25,000 private school students, and 25,000 more tertiary enrolled students.