10,000 Cases and 500 Deaths in Africa. Health Officials Say It's Just the Beginning

People get their temperatures taken at the border between Abuja and the Nasarawa State, Nigeria, on March 30. African countries are working to prepare for the rise in cases of COVID-19 as the coronavirus spreads on the continent. Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images
By Pien Huang
Coronavirus case counts are rising exponentially in Africa. Since the continent saw its first case, in Egypt in mid-February, some 10,000 cases and 500 deaths have been confirmed.
Public health officials think this is just the beginning, and they worry that the situation in the coming weeks will get much worse. "COVID-19 has the potential not only to cause thousands of deaths, but to also unleash economic and social devastation," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said in a statement Wednesday.
There are several reasons why health officials are especially concerned about the impact of COVID-19 in African countries. Read more >>