1 Million Coronavirus Cases Reported Globally

HUESCA, SPAIN - APRIL 01: An operation of the Spanish Red Cross transfers covid-19 patients to the La Albubilla nursing home where patients who have tested positive at Covid-19 remain on April 1, 2020 in Huesca, Spain. Spain ordered all non-essential workers to stay home for two weeks to help slow the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has killed more than 9,000 people in the country. (Photo by Alvaro Calvo/Getty Images) Getty Images
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has now been contracted by over 1 million people globally since it emerged in China around December 2019 and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, according to Johns Hopkins University. It’s caused 51,485 deaths and resulted in 208,949 recoveries.
The landmark illustrates the rapid, exponential growth of the virus: a week ago, on March 26, the number of confirmed cases crossed half a million, and a month before that, it was only at 82,700.