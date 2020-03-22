Zion Baptist Stays Open

Zion Baptist Church, Shirley St.
THE doors of Zion Baptist Church will remain open for worship despite the social distancing suggestions from government, Senior Pastor T G Morrison told The Tribune yesterday.
A day earlier, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that religious leaders had agreed to cancel church services and related events in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The suspension is scheduled to end in April.
However, the Shirley Street church is not complying. “The doors of Zion will be open,” Pastor Morrison said. “The church is a place of refuge. I have a fundamental struggle to see the courts of the house of God closed, even in hurricanes the houses of worship are used as shelters.
"Without any form of theological discernment, you just shut the doors of the courts of the house of God? The health officials say shut them, so you just shut them, but we believe a man was dead for three days and rose again from the dead. I have a serious struggle with this.