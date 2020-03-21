You Can Take Online Classes at an Ivy League School for Free Right Now

It's time to go back to school. Photo: recep-bg/Getty Images
With everyone stuck indoors per the CDC’s recommendation that social distancing can slow down the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many people are attempting to get creative on how to fill their time without going stir-crazy. Maybe you’ve decided to take up whittling, or maybe you’ve decided dammit, you’re going to write the next great American novel. But if you’re still looking for a productive, cheap, and distracting activity to keep you away from the ever-changing news cycle, why not take an online class via an Ivy League school?
Currently, all eight Ivy Leagues—Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, Columbia, and the University of Pennsylvania—are offering 450 active, free courses across a range of topics digitally. All you have to do is visit Class Central, find the area of study you’re most interested in, and sign up through that university’s website. Read more >>