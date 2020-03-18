World virus infections pass 200,000, Europe's borders jammed

Trucks stand on the highway close to the border between Austria and Hungary near Bruck an der Leitha, Austria, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Hungary has closed the border due to the new coronavirus outbreak. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
BERLIN (AP) — Desperate travelers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries across the Continent began shutting the doors against the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,000.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump pressed Congress to swiftly pass a potentially $1 trillion rescue package to prop up the economy and speed relief checks to Americans in a matter of weeks, as stocks tumbled again on Wall Street.
The border closings extended to North America, as the U.S. and Canada agreed to close their shared boundary to nonessential travel. And the Trump administration was said to be considering a plan to turn back all people who cross into the United States illegally from Mexico. Read more >>