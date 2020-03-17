Tuesday, March 17, 2020
World Bank Boosts Coronavirus Funds With $2 Billion From IFC
By Ania Nussbaum and Eric Martin
The World Bank is boosting its coronavirus response package by $2 billion with funds from the International Finance Corporation, its lender to the private sector.
The IFC’s planned funds are in addition to the $12 billion announced March 3 by the bank, the world’s top development institution said in a statement. The assistance is aimed at supporting industry and employees impacted by the disease. Read more >>