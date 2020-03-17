Tuesday, March 17, 2020

World Bank Boosts Coronavirus Funds With $2 Billion From IFC


By Ania Nussbaum and Eric Martin

The World Bank is boosting its coronavirus response package by $2 billion with funds from the International Finance Corporation, its lender to the private sector.

The IFC’s planned funds are in addition to the $12 billion announced March 3 by the bank, the world’s top development institution said in a statement. The assistance is aimed at supporting industry and employees impacted by the disease.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,