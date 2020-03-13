Friday, March 13, 2020
Working From Home? 6 Tips To Stay Productive
By SHESOMAJOR
Working from home has always been a dream of mine. The freedom to work in the comforts of my home and not having to fight morning and evening traffic is like winning the lottery! The transition from being a 9-5er, to managing yourself and your own hours can be a little strange at first but once you’re in the swing of things, you’ll never look back.
If you’re considering this major life adjustment, here are 6 work from home tips that I’ve personally used to ensure that I am being my most productive self. Read more >>
