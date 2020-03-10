Women On The March

Equality Bahamas held its third annual International Women's Day march and Expo on Saturday.
Equality Bahamas held its third annual International Women’s Day March and Expo on Saturday. From Eastern Parade to The Dundas on Mackey Street, participants chanted, “What do we want? Equal rights! When do we want ‘em? Now!” and “My body, my choice.” Several drivers responded with horn honks and words of encouragement along the way. The march focused on bodily autonomy and many of the signs were about consent, marital rape, and the right to choose. All participants were given whistles with a disclaimer attached. It advised them that whistles are not magic, they cannot be trusted to prevent rape, and the burden should not be on women to end violence against them. Read more >>