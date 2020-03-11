Wednesday, March 11, 2020
WHO declares novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
(CNN)The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
There are 118,000 cases, more than 4,000 deaths, the agency said, and the virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica.
"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. Read more >>