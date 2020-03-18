White House requests $45.8 billion in emergency funding due to coronavirus

Trump shifts tone on coronavirus crisis as U.S. cases increase
(CNN)The White House Office of Management and Budget submitted an emergency funding request to Congress late Tuesday for an additional $45.8 billion -- a sweeping request for new funds and statutory authority across the federal government to address the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The request came on the same day the Trump administration presented a $1 trillion stimulus proposal on Capitol Hill.
"With the pandemic growing, resource needs have also grown," wrote Russell Vought, the acting OMB director, in a letter attached to the 118-page request that was sent to lawmakers late Tuesday night.
"The unprecedented mobilization the Administration has achieved has forced agencies to incur unanticipated costs. These costs must be met with a legislative response to ensure full operational capacity."
The request comes on top of the $8.3 billion in emergency funding passed by Congress just two weeks ago and underscores just how dramatically financial demands at federal agencies have grown in a matter of days.