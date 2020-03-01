Sunday, March 1, 2020
What symptoms to be on the lookout for and how to protect yourself from coronavirus
By Faith Karimi, CNN
(CNN)As the United States recorded its first coronavirus death -- and the number of infections grows worldwide -- many people are wondering what symptoms to be on the lookout for and how to protect themselves.
There are now 71 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. Here's what you should know to keep yourself safe:
What are the symptoms
Coronavirus makes people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold. Its symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache and a fever that can last for a couple of days.
For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis. Read more >>
