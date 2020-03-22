What are the limits of stay-at-home orders?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York on March 20, 2020.Bennett Raglin / Getty Images
With nearly 80 million Americans under orders to stay out of public spaces as much as possible, some are wondering what, exactly, they can legally do besides becoming homebodies.
Stay-at-home and work-limitation orders covering California, New York and other states vary in severity but often lead to the same question: "Can I go for a walk?"
"You'll still be able to go running and hiking and walk your dog," said Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker in announcing his order on Friday. "Many, many people will still go to work."