Wells: Govt. will be guided by health experts on lockdown

Renward Wells, Minister of Transport and Local Government.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells yesterday decried the leak of a draft resolution that speaks to the possible extension of the 24-hour curfew, telling constituents the release of information that has not yet been agreed causes “problems in the society” during an already challenging time.
On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a 24-hour curfew, border shutdown, and a ‘shelter in place’ order, among additional measures that expand emergency powers regulations introduced last week to prevent the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The measures remain in effect until March 31.
A draft proclamation order, regulations and resolution, which Eyewitness News published last week, made the rounds on social media today.
That document indicated the regulations would be extended for a period ending April 30.