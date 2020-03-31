‘We could exceed worst case scenario’

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest
Acknowledging that the government does not yet know the extent of the impact COVID-19 will have on the economy, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday announced new measures to help Bahamians with the fallout.
“Our original economic estimates for the fallout from COVID-19 projected $1 billion in losses in our worst-case scenario,” Turnquest said in the House of Assembly.
“Unfortunately, because of the complete shutdown of the tourism industry, the financial impact on the economy may end up being much more dire than this scenario, if the threat of COVID-19 persists over the medium term.
“There is no doubt about it; there are going to be very challenging days ahead for all of us. Read more >>