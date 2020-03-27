“We are now in the surge” says public health expert on COVID-19 spread

Dr. Mercline Dahl-Regis
➧Officials say four cases could impact at minimum 200 contacts.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials yesterday confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID) in The Bahamas
This comes as four more cases of the virus were confirmed on New Providence – none of which were connected to any of the previous five cases.
Community transmission means the source of infection for the spread is unknown.
“Based on the cases, the contacts and where they are, and the onset of the symptoms, we have determined that it is community spread,” said Dr Mercline Dahl-Regis, Bahamian public health expert with specialty in regional disease elimination.
Dahl-Regis is the former chief medical officer and consultant to the prime minister. Read more >>