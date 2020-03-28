Virus Erupts in U.S. Cities Where the Poor Have Few Defenses

Homeless people stand in front of a closed social facility in Detroit, U.S. Photographer: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Gabrielle Coppola, David Welch, and Nic Querolo
The coronoavirus pandemic is burrowing into America’s battered industrial heartland and the South, bursting out in places like Detroit and New Orleans that have legions of low-income residents with underlying medical conditions and few resources.
Michigan is fast becoming the next U.S. hotspot for the virus, registering new cases at more than triple the national rate; it was declared a federal disaster area late Friday night. The state had 3,657 Covid-19 cases as of March 27 -- versus zero just over two weeks ago – ranking fifth in the nation. Of that, impoverished Detroit and surrounding Wayne County made up half. At least 92 people have died. Read more >>