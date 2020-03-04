Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Vacation rental market drops 5 percent
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas’s vacation rental market has taken a noticeable hit due to Hurricane Dorian, according to data released by the Central Bank, which revealed a 5.3 percent decline in total room nights sold.
The Central Bank’s monthly economic and financial development report for January 2020, included data provided by AirDNA
“A 5.3 percent decline in the total room nights sold, fueled by a 6.1 percent decrease in bookings for entire place listings, which outstripped the 0.9 percent rise in hotel comparable bookings.”
The report noted that the average daily room rate (ADR) for both entire place listings and hotel comparable contracted by 9.6 percent and 1.5 percent to $371.75 and $153.07, respectively. Read more >>