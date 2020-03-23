US surgeon general warns 'this week, it's going to get bad' as hospitals struggle to keep up with new coronavirus cases

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams
(CNN)The war against coronavirus has intensified across the country as more workers are laid off, medical supplies dwindle and states enact new rules to get Americans to stay home.
"I want America to understand -- this week, it's going to get bad," US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NBC's "Today" show Monday.
"We really, really need everyone to stay at home. I think that there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but ... we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them."
More than 42,000 people in the United States have been infected with coronavirus, and at least 515 people have died. Read more >>