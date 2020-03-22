Sunday, March 22, 2020

U.S. Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package


By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Saturday scrambled to complete a deal on a $1 trillion-plus bill aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout for workers, industries and small businesses.

But after a second day of marathon closed-door negotiations, there was no sign of an overarching deal between negotiators, despite Republicans’ claims of bipartisan agreement on specific issues including unemployment insurance and small business assistance.  Read more >>
