Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Us Report Highlights Failings On Offenders
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A NEW US Department of State report said “alleged missteps” by prosecutors and the Royal Bahamas Police Force overshadowed “credible” accusations of corruption in a recent trial.
The Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs’ March 2020 report was also critical of this country’s criminal justice system and its ability to ensure drug trafficking offenders faced appropriate penalties.
But despite this, there are encouraging signs the judiciary is seeking to institute much-needed reforms, the Department of State said. Read more >>