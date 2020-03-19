US jails begin releasing prisoners to stem Covid-19 infections

New York is to release prisoners who are most vulnerable to coronavirus infection.
New York City is releasing "vulnerable" prisoners, the mayor said on Wednesday, days after Los Angeles and Cleveland freed hundreds of inmates.
Prison reform advocates say those in jail are at higher risk of catching and passing on Covid-19.
There have been more than 9,400 cases of Covid-19 and 152 deaths in the US so far, according to estimates.
Globally there are some 220,000 confirmed cases and over 8,800 deaths.