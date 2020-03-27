Friday, March 27, 2020
Updated: Ministry Confirms New Case Of Covid-19
UPDATE: The Ministry of Health last night confirmed that the latest case of coronavirus is in New Providence.
This tenth case is a 52-year-old woman who has a history of travel to the United States, but no links to the previous cases. She remains stable and is at home in isolation.
In a statement, the ministry said: "Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other nine COVID-19 positive cases. None of the cases are in hospital, and all are in stable condition. Read more >>