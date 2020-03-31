Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Updated emergency order suspends insurance payments and some govt. fees
By Sloan Smith
Department of Road Traffic and general insurance companies and brokers are exempted from this order.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has issued additional emergency measures that would suspend the obligation to pay any health, medical or life insurance policy, during the state of emergency and 60 days after.
The special provisions order also suspends the obligation to make certain payments to any government entity, statutory body or regulator until 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.
The new measures follow the passing of a resolution to extend the state of emergency and emergency orders to April 16.
The Emergency Powers (COVID19) (Special Provisions) Order, 2020, came into force on March 17.
“In respect of any health, medical and life insurance policy, the obligation to pay any insurance premium under any policy of insurance is suspended,” the order reads. Read more >>