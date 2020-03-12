Up to 150 million Americans are expected to contract the coronavirus, congressional doctor says

A woman visits Times Square as she wears a face mask on March 8, 2020 in New York City.Kena Betancur | Getty Images
Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, said he expects 70 million to 150 million people in the United States will become infected with COVID-19, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing two sources.
Monahan made the comments to Senate staff during a closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News. The meeting did not include senators and was for administrative office staff and personnel from both parties, NBC News reported. Read more >>