Tuesday, March 17, 2020
University Of The Bahamas Cancels Classes
By EARYEL BOWLEG
UNIVERSITY of the Bahamas (UB) has announced the cancellation of its classes and advised students living in dorms to move out.
The university’s spring graduation has also been postponed.
The institution sent an email to students Sunday night on the university’s COVID-19 action plan.
Starting Monday, UB campuses, centres and business operations including the Oakes Field campus, Grosvenor Close centre, and UB-North operations in Grand Bahama transitioned to remote operations until further notice.