Unbalanced, prolonged lockdown could result in “national hopelessness” – says Allen

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amid rising levels of anxiety in the country over the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a leading epidemiologist and psychologist expressed concern that a prolonged nationwide lockdown, without balance, could result in “national paralysis, and hopelessness”.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr David Allen, who leads a counseling initiative, said he agrees with the nationwide 24-hour curfew and emergency measures aimed at preventing the local spread of the virus.
However, he explained those measures present a challenge in balancing the “lockdown and also saving your country”.
“I think the prime minister is trying to flatten the curve and instead of getting 70 percent infection right away, you may flatten that curve and get 10 percent to 20 percent,” he said.
“The difficulty in a small country is, in epidemiology, you must balance the shutdown of the country and save that number of people from death — you’re still going to get a four percent mortality added to your existing mortality happening in the country — as opposed to losing your whole economy.
“If Nassau shuts down for more than month, the economy is broken.
