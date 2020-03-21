UK pubs and restaurants told to shut in virus fight

Boris Johnson: "We are telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight... and not to open tomorrow".
All the UK's nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres have also been told to close "as soon as they reasonably can".
Mr Johnson said the situation would be reviewed each month.
Meanwhile, the government said it will pay 80% of wages for employees who are not able to work, up to £2,500 a month.
The announcement about closures follows similar measures taken in other countries - including in Ireland, where pubs and bars were asked to close from last Sunday.
There have been 167 deaths in England from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as six in Scotland, three in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.