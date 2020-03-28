Saturday, March 28, 2020
Trump says he's considering short-term quarantine of parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
By Veronica Stracqualursi and Jason Hoffman, CNN
(CNN) - President Donald Trump said Saturday that he's considering a short-term quarantine of "hot spots" in parts of the tri-state area -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- where cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
"We're thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it's a hotspot. ... We might not have to do it, but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," he told reporters as he departed the White House for Norfolk Naval Station to send off a Navy hospital ship to New York.
Trump's suggestion comes after the United States this week became the epicenter of the global pandemic, with at least 111,000 reported Covid-19 cases across the country, and more than 52,000 of them in New York state alone. Officials forecast that the apex of the pandemic there is still 14 to 21 days away. But overwhelmed hospitals, in New York as well as across the US, working to treat coronavirus patients and curb the spread of the virus are facing a shortage of supplies and ventilators, a key piece of equipment.