Trump is considering releasing elderly, 'totally nonviolent' offenders from federal prisons amid coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak Alex Wong/Getty Images
➧The virus has been identified as a particular threat to prison populations, where individuals are in close proximity to each other.
➧Local governments across the country have released thousands of elderly and low-level inmates in an effort to confront the outbreak.
President Donald Trump said his administration was considering an executive order to free elderly, nonviolent prisoners from federal prisons amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Trump was speaking during a Sunday evening press conference on the federal government's ongoing response to the pandemic, which has been identified as a particular threat to prison populations, where individuals are in close proximity to each other.
"We have been asked about that and we're going to take a look at it. It's a bit of a problem," Trump said, when asked about the potential order. "We're talking about totally nonviolent prisoners, we are actually looking at that, yes." Read more >>