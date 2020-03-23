Tito's Vodka, other distilleries making hand sanitizer for coronavirus crisis

No, you still can't drink it, but many spirits companies are jumping on board.
Don't drink it, but Tito's Vodka is just one of many distilleries turning to hand-sanitizer production.
Courtesy: Tito's Vodka
By Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
Just two weeks ago, Tito's Vodka was warning fans not to use the booze as hand sanitizer, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because it only contains 40% alcohol, while the CDC says hand sanitizer needs 60%. But on Monday, a representative for the Austin, Texas-based company said Tito's will be making and distributing at least 24 tons of actual hand sanitizer -- and giving it away.