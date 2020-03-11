Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Time to take it back in time, to the 80s! John Watlings flashback party will be the spot on Friday March 13th.
More than 100 of your favourite music videos from the 1980s will be featured.
Pre-purchased tickets are $60 and tickets purchased at the door are $85. Tickets available for purchase at John Watling's Distillery,Spritz Restaurant, Le Petit Gourmet and Studio Vivo Hair Salon.
See flyer for more details and Please Share!
Posted by Derek Catalano at 4:34 PM
Labels: Events, John Watlings, News, Party