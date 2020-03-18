Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Thousands of COVID-19 scam and malware sites are being created on a daily basis
By Catalin Cimpanu
In the midst of a global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hackers are not letting a disaster go to waste and have now automated their coronavirus-related scams to industrial levels.
According to multiple reports, cybercriminals are now creating and putting out thousands of coronavirus-related websites on a daily basis.
Most of these sites are being used to host phishing attacks, distribute malware-laced files, or for financial fraud, for tricking users into paying for fake COVID-19 cures, supplements, or vaccines. Read more >>
