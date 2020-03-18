Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Thousands of COVID-19 scam and malware sites are being created on a daily basis


By Catalin Cimpanu

In the midst of a global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hackers are not letting a disaster go to waste and have now automated their coronavirus-related scams to industrial levels.

According to multiple reports, cybercriminals are now creating and putting out thousands of coronavirus-related websites on a daily basis.

Most of these sites are being used to host phishing attacks, distribute malware-laced files, or for financial fraud, for tricking users into paying for fake COVID-19 cures, supplements, or vaccines.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,