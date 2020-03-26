Thursday, March 26, 2020
This terrifying video shows how much damage coronavirus does to your lungs
By Andy Meek @aemeek
If you needed extra incentive to take heed of any order mandating a shelter-in-place in your city or state right now as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, perhaps a 360-degree video showing how much damage the virus can do to your lungs will make you understand.
After doctors at George Washington University Hospital encountered their first patient with the novel coronavirus earlier this month, they used VR cameras to map the patient’s lungs — with a resulting 360-degree video they’ve since posted to YouTube as an educational tool. In the video, which you can watch below, the camera pans in and around an infected patient’s lungs, with the normal tissue shown in blue and the parts damaged by the virus shown in yellow. Read more >>