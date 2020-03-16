Monday, March 16, 2020
This newly approved coronavirus test can screen people 10 times faster
By Tracey Anne Duncan
Efficient testing procedures are crucial for knowing who is sick and needs treatment, tracking their contacts, and containing the spread of coronavirus as much as possible. The US has come under fire for its sluggish response to the pandemic; our failure to implement testing has prevented us from knowing how COVID is spreading in the US and has put more people at risk.
However, a new coronavirus test, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, is available immediately to hospitals and commercial labs, reported the Washington Examiner. US Health officials granted “emergency use authorization” to the test, which is 10 times faster than the ones that the US has been using and its availability will make testing Americans for coronavirus easier and faster. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 3:28 PM
Labels: Coronavirus, News, Screening, Test