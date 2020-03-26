Thursday, March 26, 2020
This could be another symptom of the Coronavirus
By Kyle Schnitzer
There could be another symptom of possible coronavirus infection, according to health officials.
The American Academy of Ophthalmology published an updated alert Tuesday warning that pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, could be a symptom of the coronavirus, which health officials believe pink eye develops in 1-3% of patients with COVID-19.
“If you see someone with pink eye, don’t panic. It doesn’t mean that person is infected with coronavirus,” the organization wrote in a post on March 10. Read more >>