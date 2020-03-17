Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Things you can do right now to stop the spread of coronavirus
By Edmund DeMarche
There is no coronavirus vaccine and, after seeing what it's done and is still doing in countries like China, Iran and Italy, the virus has sparked widespread fear in the U.S.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has maintained that the most effective way to prevent transmission is by avoiding any exposure to the virus.
But that directive seems far easier said than done. Most Americans will still have to go to the supermarket to buy groceries, plumbers will have to make house calls and many municipal workers still have to report for duty. Read more >>