There Aren’t Enough Ventilators to Cope With the Coronavirus

The United States and other countries face a critical shortage of the lifesaving machines — and no easy way to lift production.
An intensive care bed at University Hospital Dresden in Germany. To the right of the bed is a ventilator and infusion equipment.Credit...Ronald Bon/Picture Alliance
As the United States braces for an onslaught of coronavirus cases, hospitals and governments are confronting a grim reality: There are not nearly enough lifesaving ventilator machines to go around, and there is no way to solve the problem before the disease reaches full throttle.
Desperate hospitals say they can't find anywhere to buy the medical devices, which help patients breathe and can be the difference between life and death for those facing the most dire respiratory effects of the coronavirus.