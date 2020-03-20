Friday, March 20, 2020
The world's fastest supercomputer identified chemicals that could stop coronavirus from spreading, a crucial step toward a vaccine
By Scottie Andrew, CNN
(CNN)The novel coronavirus presents an unprecedented challenge for scientists: The speed at which the virus spreads means they must accelerate their research.
But this is what the world's fastest supercomputer was built for.
Summit, IBM's supercomputer equipped with the "brain of AI," ran thousands of simulations to analyze which drug compounds might effectively stop the virus from infecting host cells.
The supercomputer identified 77 of them. It's a promising step toward creating the most effective vaccine.
Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory published their findings in the journal ChemRxiv.