The Grand Bahama Chamber Needs Your Business Feedback on the COVID-19 Lockdown
Please help the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce gather very important information as we reassess where Grand Bahamian businesses and organizations are in this COVID lockdown
This data is vital as it helps shape our discussions with and feedback with Government- something in which your Chamber is actively engaged ... along with the Port and other stakeholders and something that will remain our greatest priority. It is very short - please take a couple of minutes to complete. As usual, individual responses are confidential. Thank you! It takes just a few minutes to complete and all responses remain confidential. The broader the participation, the better we can advocate for you.
Please see the link here:
CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY.