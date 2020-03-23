The Grand Bahama Chamber Needs Your Business Feedback

Please help the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce gather very important information as we reassess where Grand Bahama businesses and organizations are 6-months post Dorian and where we are at in what are the early stages for us with COVID-19.
The data collected helps us ensure we are advocating for Grand Bahama business in the best way possible and previous surveys have translated into meaningful discussions with stakeholders, resulting in tangible benefits. It takes just a few minutes to complete and all responses remain confidential. The broader the participation, the better we can advocate for you. Take survey >>