The GBPA launches initiatives to help assist and prepare residents for the potential impact of COVID-19

Pictured from left in Top Row: Sarah St. George, Acting Chairman of GBPA, Ian Rolle, President of GBPA & Port Group Ltd., Deann Seymour, Chief Financial Officer of Port Group Ltd. Pictured from left in Bottom Row: Henry St. George, Executive Director of GBPA, Philcher Grant, Director of Group Corporate Affairs & Government Relations of Port Group Limited, Rupert Hayward, Executive Director of GBPA
Freeport, Grand Bahama – The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is collaborating with key stakeholders on the potential impact of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama. “We have been paying close attention to how this global pandemic has affected other countries around the world and we commend the Government of The Bahamas and the Health Authorities, for acting swiftly to protect our nation and for their ongoing communications. With regard to Grand Bahama, we are following the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Orders and working closely with the Government and Health Authorities in both complying and maintaining essential utilities such as power, water, and garbage collection. “We have let the relevant authorities know that we are on standby to help and support in any and every way we can”, said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “We are acting upon lessons learned to protect ourselves and each other. COVID-19 does not discriminate; it has no prejudice and the only way that we stand a fighting chance is to work together to keep our island and country safe.” Over the last few weeks, the GBPA has engaged with the Minister of Health, The Hon. Dr. Duane Sands, Grand Bahama Health Services, Government Officials and the Industrial sector.” he added. Read more >>