Thursday, March 19, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic began in China. Today, it reported no new local infections for the first time
By Ben Westcott and Shanshan Wang, CNN
Hong Kong (CNN)China has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the the pandemic began, marking a major turning point in the global battle to contain Covid-19.
At a news conference on Thursday morning, officials from China's National Health Commission announced there had been just 34 new cases in the past 24 hours -- all imported from overseas -- and eight new deaths, all in Hubei, the province where the virus was first identified. There were there no new reported cases in Hubei at all on Wednesday. Read more >>