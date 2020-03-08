Sunday, March 8, 2020

The 10 Best Adults-Only Hotels in the Caribbean for 2020

Rock House Harbour Island, The Bahamas - One of the region’s coolest hotels of any variety, this 10-room charmer has an oh-so-cool bar, a colorful, clubby pool deck and what is arguably the best restaurant in all of Harbour Island, a destination that is one of the true “it” getaways in the Caribbean (that’s part of a generally outstanding food and beverage program, including some seriously good rum). It goes without saying, then, that the hotel also has its own beach club on the world-famous Pink Sand Beach. In other words, it’s a must. 

By Caribbean Journal Staff

The Caribbean is filled with great adults-only hotels — but the vast majority of them are all-inclusive.

For many, that’s great, and an adults-only all-inclusive vacation can be wonderful.

But not everyone is seeking an all-inclusive experience; some want the independence and bespoke feel of a traditional EP hotel, without sacrificing the privacy and seclusion of an adults-only property.

Of course, finding an adults-only hotel that isn’t all-inclusive isn’t easy. But that’s what we’re here for.

We’ve narrowed down our favorite adults-only hotels in the Caribbean, all oozing with personality and character, all most exclusively of the boutique variety, and all featuring inspired design, character and cool.

Here are 10 adults-only hotels to try in the Caribbean right now.  Read more >>
