Sunday, March 8, 2020
The 10 Best Adults-Only Hotels in the Caribbean for 2020
By Caribbean Journal Staff
The Caribbean is filled with great adults-only hotels — but the vast majority of them are all-inclusive.
For many, that’s great, and an adults-only all-inclusive vacation can be wonderful.
But not everyone is seeking an all-inclusive experience; some want the independence and bespoke feel of a traditional EP hotel, without sacrificing the privacy and seclusion of an adults-only property.
Of course, finding an adults-only hotel that isn’t all-inclusive isn’t easy. But that’s what we’re here for.
We’ve narrowed down our favorite adults-only hotels in the Caribbean, all oozing with personality and character, all most exclusively of the boutique variety, and all featuring inspired design, character and cool.
Here are 10 adults-only hotels to try in the Caribbean right now. Read more >>