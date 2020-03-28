Taxi drivers from Bahamas go car shopping at Delray Toyota

Ten taxi drivers from Marsh Harbour, an area of the Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian, got to bring home new cars from Delray Toyota. Submitted photo.
The car shopping excursion was organized by the Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation in partnership with Ed Morse.
The foundation previously helped organize over 100 flights to bring relief items the impacted areas as well as helped with evacuations and medical missions. Read more >>