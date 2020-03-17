Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Taxi Chief: 'Never So Close To Annihilation'
By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
The 30-day cruise industry shutdown means that industries reliant upon it have "never been this close to annihilation", the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union's (BTCU) chief is arguing.
Wesley Ferguson said of the end to all cruises from the US, in response to the coronovirus pandemic: "That is devastating. The taxi drivers are heavily dependent on the cruise sector, but I would prefer the ships to leave than to have a cadre of sick taxi drivers.
"The 30 days is just a 'ball park' figure of what they expect, and it may not be 30 days. I am concerned for the taxi drivers, but I would rather them be healthy and broke than to be making money sick."