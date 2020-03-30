Symonette: Extend Road Traffic licenses until end of curfew

St. Anne's MP Brent Symonette
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette has called on the government to amend the emergency order to provide for the extension of road traffic licenses due to expire this month.
Transport minister Renward Wells advised Parliament the Road Traffic Department will be opened to the public tomorrow with strict social distancing measures.
Wells said officials recognized it would be an “enormous challenge”.
To this, Symonette suggested the licenses of all persons with a valid permit on March 30 are extended until the 24-hour curfew has ended.
“Therefore persons who have a legitimate license…that it is deemed by police out of courtesy to be continued in existence for such period…which will cut down on people out there in the public.”
Wells said the department has been open since last week Wednesday, adding insurance companies will also be open tomorrow.
While focus is typically on companies during this month, he said officials have processed 200 vehicles each day.
Wells said: “We’re going to make sure we try to manage process as much as possible. We know it’s going to be an enormous challenge.” Read more >>